The commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is expected to grow by USD 110.93 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. According to the report by Technavio, the market will have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus compelled governments across the world to impose lockdowns. This led to the partial or complete closure of several food service establishments, which significantly reduced the demand for high-speed hybrid ovens in the short term. However, several businesses resuming their operations as situations are getting back to normal due to the adoption of progressive measures by governments to contain the virus spread.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing demand for rapid cooking ovens", says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. Foodservice establishments are focusing on improving their operational efficiency to achieve quick turnaround time and enhanced customer experience. This is increasing the procurement of commercial high-speed hybrid ovens in the foodservice industry. These ovens are designed to cook food at a rapid rate or within a shorter time. Thus, the rising focus on the improvement of operational efficiency by foodservice establishments is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.14%.

Based on the product, the market saw maximum demand for commercial high-speed hybrid ovens with touchscreens. Touchscreens eliminate the need for multiple buttons and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the equipment. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for commercial high-speed hybrid ovens with touchscreens.

The growth of the market will be significant in the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

31% of the growth will originate from the North American region during the forecast period.

Factors such as the presence of a well-organized foodservice industry and a high concentration of prominent vendors are crucial in driving the growth of the commercial high-speed ovens market in North America.

The US is the key market for commercial high-speed hybrid ovens in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Notes:

The commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is segmented Product (Touchscreen and Digital) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Ali Group Srl, Atollspeed GmbH, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corp., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.

