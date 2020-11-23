Lucintel Anticipates that North America Will be the Fastest Growing Region in the Biofertilizer Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the biofertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the seed treatment and soil treatment applications. The biofertilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for organic foods among the health conscious population and growing adoption of advanced and sophisticated technologies by farmers to increase arable land.

In this market, rhizobium, azotobacter, azospirillum, cyanobacteria, and phosphate-solubilizing bacteria are the major microorganism in the biofertilizer. On the basis of comprehensive research, cyanobacteria will remain the largest segment over the forecast due to low input cost, increase the bioavailability of phosphorus, and help in nutrient cycling as well as nitrogen fixation.

Within this market, biofertilizer for fruits and vegetables will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing trend of consumer preferences for organic fruits & vegetables. Biofertilizer also improves the quality, shelf-life, and yield of fruits & vegetables.

North America will remain the largest market due to increased use of bio-based crop nutrition products and rising food quality standards.

Bayer, Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, Kiwa biotech, Lallemand Inc., Madras Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. , Rizobacter Argentina S.A., T.Stanes & Company Limited, Camson Bio Technologies Limited , Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., and Nutramax Laboratories Inc. are among the major manufacturers of biofertilizers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the biofertilizer market by form, microorganism, crop type, mode of application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Biofertilizer Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis". This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the biofertilizer market by form, crop type, microorganism, mode of application, and region as follows:

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Pure & mixed liquid fermentations

Dispersible granule

Pellet

Powder

By Microorganism [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Rhizobium

Azotobacter

Azospirillum

Cyanobacteria

Phosphate-solubilizing bacteria

Others (nostoc, anabaena, tolypothrix, aulosira, and azolla)

By Crop Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Cereals & grains

Pulses & oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, and silage & forage crops)

By Mode of Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (set treatment, foliar treatment, root dipping, and seedling root treatment)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 - 2024]:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW Brazil Argentina Saudi Arabia Others



