Technavio has been monitoring the automotive connected car platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Click Get Free sample report in minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005360/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive connected car platform market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Service, which is the leading segment in the market?

Vehicle infotainment services will lead the services segment in the automotive connected car platform market.

Vehicle infotainment services will lead the services segment in the automotive connected car platform market. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing adoption of connected car platform in rental car companies and the increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles are some of the latest automotive connected car platform market trends.

The increasing adoption of connected car platform in rental car companies and the increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles are some of the latest automotive connected car platform market trends. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow by over 15% during 2020-2024.

The market is projected to grow by over 15% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Airbiquity Inc., Altran Technologies, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudMade, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV are some of the key vendors in the market.

Airbiquity Inc., Altran Technologies, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudMade, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV are some of the key vendors in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising adoption of cloud technologies will drive the market while technological challenges associated with connected car technologies will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of cloud technologies will drive the market while technological challenges associated with connected car technologies will hamper the market growth during the forecast period. How big is the APAC market?

48% of the market growth will come from APAC.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market by Technology, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive infotainment systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 25.31 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Fitment, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The automotive telematics market size has the potential to grow by 65.76 million units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbiquity Inc., Altran Technologies, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudMade, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV are some of the major market participants. Although the development of autonomous and connected vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive connected car platform market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market is segmented as below:

Service Infotainment Services Telematics Services

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41433

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive connected car platform market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Size

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Trends

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the modernization of the foundry industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive connected car platform market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive connected car platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive connected car platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive connected car platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive connected car platform market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Infotainment services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telematics services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver External factors

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbiquity Inc.

Altran Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CloudMade

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005360/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/