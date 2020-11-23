Anzeige
Montag, 23.11.2020
Vorgezogenes Weihnachtsgeschenk: "Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
PR Newswire
23.11.2020 | 10:04
EZVIZ announces gift guide on top-notch smart home security gadgets for 2020 Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global innovator in home intelligence, unwraps its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on the best-selling Wi-Fi security cameras, smart doorbells and more. Customers can stock up the best-selling CTQ3W outdoor camera, or save a bundle on their indoor favorites including the CTQ6C and the TY1 pan/tilt cameras.

Save a bundle on EZVIZ's best-selling smart home security gadgets and stock up your holiday gifts.

For years, EZVIZ has made advanced technologies affordable and accessible to everyone. The holiday sale is running across all EZVIZ's Amazon stores (visit the UK store: https://amzn.to/368fuds).

Here's a quick gift guide on what to buy:

For outdoor protection:

  • Up to 30% off - EZVIZ CTQ3W outdoor Wi-Fi camera: A beloved entry-level outdoor camera for users to detect and protect. The camera stands ready 24/7 with 1080p video quality and night vision up to 30 meters. Upon motion detection, it can effectively deter intruders with siren and strobe light at the spot, and will automatically send instant alerts to your mobile device.

For indoor peace-of-mind:

  • Up to 41% off - EZVIZ CTQ6C Wi-Fi pan/tilt camera: A must-have to see and hear what's going on. It offers great flexibility in 360° panoramic field-of-view, and is excellent for instant communications thanks to the two-way talk feature. It respects indoor privacy applying the unique privacy shutter, which allows you to turn off the lens whenever you feel the need.
  • Up to 30% off - EZVIZ TY1 Wi-Fi Smart IR pan/tilt camera: A powerful gadget to fulfill almost all indoor security needs. In addition to smart tracking over moving objects, it also enhances night vision with smart IR, which reduces areas of overexposure in video display for clearer monitoring of up to 10 meters at night.
  • Up to 30% off - EZVIZ CTQ2C indoor Wi-Fi camera: A camera that can be placed anywhere with super easy installation thanks to its magnetic base. It outperforms in full-HD video quality, and allows image zoom-ins of up to 4 times to capture details.

All EZVIZ products can be managed through the EZVIZ App, and support Alexa and Hey Google. Video storage is available via MicroSD cards and EZVIZ CloudPlay - EZVIZ offers a free cloud storage trial of up to 30 days.

Learn more about EZVIZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329845/EZVIZ_Black_Friday.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
