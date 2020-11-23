

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced Monday on optimism over the possibility of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccine after the Oxford University and British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced that their vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90 percent effective under one dosing regimen.



Meanwhile, the FDA's outside advisers are slated to meet on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's emergency-use application for its vaccine.



The benchmark DAX rallied 155 points, or 1.2 percent, to 13,289 after edging up 0.4 percent on Friday.



HelloFresh SE tumbled 3.2 percent. U.S. subsidiaries of the online meal-kit provider have entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc.



Utility RWE edged up slightly. The company has signed an agreement with Greencoat, a U.K.-based investment manager, to sell a 49 percent stake in the U.K. offshore wind farm Humber Gateway.



In economic releases, Germany's private sector growth moderated to a five-month low in November amid tightening of Covid-19 restrictions, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index dropped to 52.0 in November from 55.0 in October. The reading was forecast to fall sharply to 50.4.



The decline was driven by an accelerated fall in services activity, while manufacturing continued to exhibit strong growth.



At the same time, the factory PMI came in at an elevated level of 57.9, but down from 58.2 a month ago. The expected reading was 56.5.



