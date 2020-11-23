

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is set to release euro area preliminary PMI data. The composite output index is expected to fall to 45.8 in November from 50.0 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the pound, it dropped.



The euro was worth 1.1871 against the greenback, 123.21 against the yen, 1.0812 against the franc and 0.8876 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de