Globe Soccer DWC-LLC: Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Celebrate Football's Biggest Stars Next Month

In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, nominees include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi,Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah



DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dubai Sports Council and Globe Soccer Awards further strengthen their 12-year relationship by staging the annual edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, complemented with a special edition of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards at Armani Hotel, situated at the foot of the world's tallest building, on the 27 December 2020.

The Dubai International Sports Conference, which hosted over 200 speakers since its first edition, will once again welcome some of the football's most prominent international players; while the Globe Soccer Awards, which recognised more than 100 winners who have shown outstanding performances in the game, will present new categories this year.

In light of the global impact of Covid-19, this year's Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be a special edition, highlighting 2020's top talent alongside legendary players, clubs and agents from the past 20 years. For the first time, four of the awards will consider the seasons contested by the nominees between 2001 and 2020 in a unique series that celebrates the Best of the Century.

Juventus FC player Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated for both Player of the Century and Player of the Year 2020 alongside FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi. After an impressive season winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is shortlisted for Player of the Year 2020 along with local soccer star, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who won the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be broadcast live via satellite and live streaming all over the world.

The eight categories in contention this year are as follows:

Player of the Century 2001-2020

Coach of the Century 2001-2020

Club of the Century 2001-2020

Agent of the Century 2001-2020

Player of the Year 2020

Club of the Year 2020

Coach of the Year 2020

Player Career Award

Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Dubai Globe Soccer has announced, "This special edition is dedicated to all the protagonists in football who exposed themselves to the risk of the virus, gave up their vacations and rest in order to play every three days, travelled all around the world in order to offer millions of people a few moments of distraction."

"Dubai could not miss this event in the most difficult and complicated season. The 2020 edition is our way to show our appreciation and celebrate everyone in football who remained at the frontline and have done extraordinary job. This is also our way to celebrate the new year 2021, which will give us hope - thanks to the vaccine that will be available soon!"

"All of these will not be possible without the support of our partners. We thank the sensibility and love that the UAE and the Dubai Sports Council have demonstrated to this sport. Our collaboration will continue in light of the EXPO in 2021 where the Globe Soccer Awards will have the greatest celebration ever."

"For the first time we will allow fans from all over the world to be involved and choose their favourite players. We will also award the best of the best in the football industry for the last 20 years."

Nominees and eventual winners will be chosen by the fans and the Globe Soccer Jury, a panel of leading industry experts.

In an unprecedented step for the Awards, the first shortlist will be entirely decided by the fans. The public can vote through vote.globesoccer.comfrom today for their favourite nominee in each category, with the finalists being announced in early December. Voting will take place on Globe Soccer's website, on the new event title sponsor TikTok, as well as via our media partners platform such as Kooora in the Arab region. More information about this will be shared via our social media channels in the coming days.

The first 20 years of the 21st century have seen incredible development and amazing drama on the international stage of football. This year Globe Soccer made the decision to showcase many of the personalities and organisations that have been part of this remarkable achievement.

Shortlisted in the category of Player of the Century 2001-2020 are an extraordinary array of over 25 international names including British legend David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah. The equally illustrious names of Didier Deschamps, Alex Ferguson and Josep Guardiola, all stalwarts of the game, stand out in the competition for Coach of the Century 2001-2020. Joining them in this stellar group is one of the most outstanding managers of all time, José Mourinho, who is in good company with other giants of the game such as Carlo Ancelotti and current manager of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane.

Among the nominees for the Club of the Century 2001-2020 are famed contenders such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid, while the Agent of the Century 2001-2020 is also a highly competitive category with the possibility of Jorge Mendes winning for the 10th time.

In this most unusual year, sport, and in particular football, has played a big role in keeping people's spirits up. This is why Globe Soccer decided to not only name Best Player of the Year for 2020, but also to give accolades to Best Coach and Best Club.

Some of the sport's most famous stars are up for the Player of the Year 2020 award again this year, including Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema. Meanwhile the Club of the Year 2020 award is once again up for grabs with six international clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the mix. And there is just as much eager anticipation for the naming of Coach of the Year 2020, which sees Jurgen Klopp looking to defend last year's win. Klopp is already renowned for winning the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as manager of Liverpool.

The eight awards that will be presented during the ceremony on 27 December 2020:



Player of the Century 2001-2020 Coach of the Century 2001-2020 Andrea Pirlo

Andriy Shevchenko

Andrés Iniesta

Arjen Robben

Cristiano Ronaldo

David Beckham

Fabio Cannavaro

Francesco Totti

Frank Lampard

Gianluigi Buffon

Iker Casillas

Kaká

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luis Figo

Luka Modric

Manuel Neuer

Mohamed Salah

Neymar

Philipp Lahm

Robert Lewandowski

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos

Steven Gerrard

Xavi

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zinedine Zidane Alex Ferguson

Carlo Ancelotti

Didier Deschamps

Joachim Löw

José Mourinho

Josep Guardiola

Luiz Felipe Scolari

Marcello Lippi

Vicente Del Bosque

Zinedine Zidane



Club of the Century 2001-2020 Agent of the Century 2001-2020 Al Ahly

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester United

Paris S. Germain

Real Madrid



Giovanni Branchini

Jonathan Barnett

Jorge Mendes

Mino Raiola

Pini Zahavi



Player of the Year 2020 Club of the Year 2020 Ciro Immobile

Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Lionel Messi

Marquinhos

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané



Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sevilla FC



Coach of the Year 2020 Player Career Award Gian Piero Gasperini

Hans Dieter Flick

Julen Lopetegui

Jürgen Klopp

Thomas Tuchel To be announced

-ENDS-

Notes to Editors

About the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards were established in 2010 with the aim of recognising not just the best players and coaches, but also the people who work behind the scenes who had not previously been acknowledged. The great success of the event over the years has seen further categories added to the awards list, and the event now honours all the best in football. www.globesoccer.com

Full Press Kit can be viewed/downloaded here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/eyvit9j9x9w7m2f/AABZ418inHGhps3K-C3J_EGqa?dl=0

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

Twister Communications Middle East

Sheila Tobias or Mai Touma

stobias@twisterme.aeor mtouma@twisterme.ae

Office: +9714 432 1195

Mobile: +971 55 872 3009 or +971557684150

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66f952ac-719e-44f9-a07f-9f5d4b482b0a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02d61c26-31e4-4961-b608-dee17ca6c6ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c849d3-a8a9-49f9-b11a-4d3742189b65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec96076a-aadc-4578-936b-74d9041426e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4c4505-0d09-4e46-af32-29e99c8caae6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed09f45-1bb0-4315-838e-7d0dec7de4f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/888ecc84-373b-4238-ade2-650a91323993