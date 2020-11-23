With effect from November 24, 2020, the subscription rights in S2Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 02, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: S2M TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015195805 Order book ID: 209561 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 24, 2020, the paid subscription shares in S2Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: S2M BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015195813 Order book ID: 209562 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB