Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Vorgezogenes Weihnachtsgeschenk: "Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N96D ISIN: SE0011725084 Ticker-Symbol: S21 
Frankfurt
23.11.20
08:03 Uhr
0,807 Euro
-0,031
-3,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S2MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S2MEDICAL
S2MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S2MEDICAL AB0,807-3,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.