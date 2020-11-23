Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Vorgezogenes Weihnachtsgeschenk: "Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 622340 ISIN: DE0006223407 Ticker-Symbol: PCZ 
Xetra
23.11.20
11:32 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,100
+1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,05011:48
6,0006,05012:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROCREDIT
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROCREDIT HOLDING AG & CO KGAA6,000+1,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.