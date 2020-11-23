Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd: New Report By Real Estate Foresight: Follow The Money - Where Do Top Chinese Developers Invest?

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Real Estate Foresight (REF), a Hong Kong-based independent research firm focused on China housing markets and data centers has published a new report "Follow The Money - Where Do Top Chinese Developers Invest?".

The report is one of Real Estate Foresight's special reports published throughout the year in addition to the monthly and weekly reports.

"Follow The Money" by Real Estate Foresight looks at land acquisitions by the top-20 Chinese developers over 2015-2020 (Jan-Sep) period, to identify major cities that have disproportionally attracted the top players or, in contrast, lost their share of land acquired by the top-20, as well as the overall patterns of the market for any structural changes. The analysis also covers how different the major developers are in their land acquisitions strategy in 2020.

A few highlights from the report:

Suzhou and Wuhan rank among the top-3 cities in terms of both GFA and land transaction value in 2020 (Jan-Sep)

Changsha and Xi'an rank high in GFA terms but not in value. In contrast, Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing are in the top-5 on value but not GFA, due to high land prices

Shenyang, Nantong and Dongguan stand out on their rising share of the top-20 developers' investments 2018-2020

Overall, the 20 developers have been buying more and more land during 2015-2020 (Jan-Sep) period, except the 2018 drop in value terms

-More cities, less concentration 2014-2018. From 2015 to 2018, the number of cities, where the 20 developers invested, rose from below 100 to over 210, while the top-5 cities' share of the total decreased dramatically from 50% in 2015 to 25% in 2018 (in value). The trend started to reverse partly in 2019-2020 as the top-5 cities started gaining share again.

"Looking at the overall patterns, it is striking to see how different 2019-2020 is from 2016-2018, largely a function of policy shifts", commented Robert Ciemniak, the Founder-CEO and Chief Analyst of Real Estate Foresight.

