Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 20 November 2020 751.01 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 742.20 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



23 November 2020