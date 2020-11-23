Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, and CEO Ahmad Khawaja are enacting strict measures to protect their staff and partners as COVID-19 continues to infect populations worldwide.

Khawaja Holdings, led by Indian dynasty family heir Ahmad Khawaja, has been leading a massive, multi-national expansion initiative this year and shows no signs of slowing down.

As they continue to expand and widen their service area, CEO Ahmad Khawaja wants to ensure the safety of its global staff and partners as Coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to infect.

"As of right now, vaccines have not been made available for people worldwide and safety is our number one concern. As we grow Khawaja Holdings, we find ourselves blessed enough to live in a day and age where we can safely work remotely and move forward," CEO Ahmad Khawaja said.

Khawaja Holdings is encouraging its team to continue to quarantine and work remotely.

"We want our team to stay connected and thankfully with Zoom, Skype, and many other tools, we can continue to stay in tune with one another. I'm finding us even more productive and working even more quickly now. I'm thankful for such a strong, capable team at Khawaja Holdings," CEO Ahmad Khawaja added.

Khawaja Holdings plans to announce new expansion plans and news for the company in the coming weeks.

CEO Ahmad Khawaja said, "We have big plans to announce before 2020 is over. But more importantly, we are happy to announce that every member of our team has remained healthy and has not been infected with Coronavirus. We hope our continued COVID-19 protocols will keep it that way."

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005440/en/

Contacts:

Arjun Annand

E-mail: support@khawajaholdings.com