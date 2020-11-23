Pete Cooper and Andrew 'bunnie' Huang Slated To Keynote Black Hat Europe 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020, the world's leading producer of information security events, announces that Pete Cooper, Deputy Director Cyber Defence, UK Cabinet Office, and Andrew 'bunnie' Huang, Founder, Bunnie Studios will headline Black Hat Europe taking place virtually 7-10 December. Cooper will discuss the latest developments in cybersecurity across government and Huang will share his vision for evidence-based trust in hardware.

Black Hat Europe 2020 keynote lineup:

Hacking Government Cybersecurity

Presented by Pete Cooper, Deputy Director Cyber Defence, UK Cabinet Office

Wednesday, 9 December

This session will focus on Mr. Cooper's perspectives and the latest developments in cybersecurity across government and beyond. From understanding and managing risk at government scale, to collaborating with industry partners and the hacker community, this session will explore how we can view and work through our cyber challenges to reduce risks to our societies. As hostile actors seek to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for their strategic advantage, confidence in the security of our digital lives becomes ever more important. Mr. Cooper will talk about cyber security across government and utilising his diverse military, private sector and government background to drive cutting edge thinking, collaboration and change.



Precursor: Towards Evidence-Based Trust in Hardware

Presented by Andrew 'bunnie' Huang, Founder, Bunnie Studios

Thursday, 10 December



Mr. Huang will share his vision for evidence-based trust in hardware, through the lens of the Precursor platform. Precursor is an FPGA-based, open hardware platform. Critically, the use of an FPGA delays the binding of the CPU core to the hardware, giving users the option to design-in countermeasures and apply patches. This shifts the balance of power, taking us from a situation where users have no choice but to have faith in their hardware, to one where users have some agency to reason about its security properties, as well as having options to defend their turf apropos to their threat model. The presentation will also touch on how Precursor also extends the boundary of evidence-based trust to the input and output attack surfaces.

