Deepak Agarwal: Dee Agarwal on Nurturing the Entrepreneur in You: Top Characteristics and Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Establishing a career as an entrepreneur is no easy task. Even if you have a multi-billion dollar idea, entrepreneurial success requires a set of habits and behaviors to develop that idea into a sustainable, successful business. But what exactly are the attributes that are essential for any young entrepreneur to develop?

While there's no one-size-fits-all entrepreneurial handbook, looking to successful entrepreneurs is a great way to discover your path to success in your own right. Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, well-known entrepreneur and C-suite executive of several successful businesses, including business process outsourcing firm ContactCenter.com, has spent his career learning the ins and outs of what can make an entrepreneur successful.

"There are many different ways to approach entrepreneurship," notes Deepak Agarwal. "But, I have found great success in developing a critical set of skills, and reverting back to them frequently to ensure I am still advancing with my core values intact."

Below are Deepak Agarwal's top habits and characteristics of successful entrepreneurs.

Commitment is Key

"If you're building a business from the ground up, you have to stay committed to your purpose and vision, and trust your instincts," says Deepak Agarwal. "If you believe in this idea, a central part of your role as an entrepreneur is to maintain your commitment to it, champion the idea, and convince others of the strength of your business plan."

Most successful entrepreneurs encounter naysayers at every turn, but you must not allow your commitment to succeed to waiver. As an entrepreneur, when you encounter failure, you should not give up or lose sight of your goal, but examine why you failed and how you should pivot to prevent that same failure in the future.

Learn to Manage Uncertainty

As an entrepreneur, you have to become comfortable with the fact that uncertainty will be a large part of your everyday life. "While managing uncertainty is the first step as an early-stage entrepreneur, you need to nurture and develop this skill to allow yourself to thrive in uncertainty," notes Deepak Agarwal. "Practicing mindfulness and resilience in the face of uncertainty, and remaining nimble to adapt to changing circumstances as they come is a good place to start. When you have prepared for all potential outcomes, you will rarely be caught off guard."

Develop a 'Hands-on' Attitude

While you might think that entrepreneurship consists of towering skyscrapers, business meetings, and expensive suits, the day-to-day work of a real entrepreneur can be much less glamorous.

"You never know what you'll have to throw yourself into on a given day," reminds Deepak Agarwal. "You have to develop a mindset where no problem or task is too small for you."

Learning the skills that other members of your company have to employ daily is not only helpful if you need to fill in for someone, but a huge boost to team morale, as you show your colleagues and employees that you understand that their work is important to the overall success of your business.

Embrace a Person-Centric Approach

To be a successful entrepreneur, you should work to develop your interpersonal skills. "While people skills are incredibly important to entrepreneurs, this doesn't necessarily mean you have to be an extrovert," says Deepak Agarwal. "I've seen extremely effective entrepreneurs who are also introverts. The difference is that they still make sure to vocalize their values, thoughts, and opinions and express to employees and colleagues that they matter."

Even if you find talking to new people challenging, start making an effort to strike up conversations with the people you employ, ask insightful questions, and continue discussions by building other people's answers. You'll soon find yourself gaining the trust and confidence of those around you, while better understanding the learning and coaching styles of your team.

For more entrepreneurial expertise, be sure to check out Deepak Agarwal's article on growing your business and maintaining your vision.

