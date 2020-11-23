

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GEO Group Inc. (GEO), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust, said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided not to rebid the contract for the company-owned, 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina. It is set to expire on March 31, 2021.



The company noted that the contract for the Rivers Correctional Facility generated about $43 million in annualized revenues for the company.



GEO said it expects to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.



