

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading down. Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Flash Composite Purchasing Index are the major economic announcements on Monday.



Retailers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Best Buy (BBY), Tiffany (TIF), and Gap (GPS) are due to report their quarterly results this week.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 206.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 22.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 42.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Friday's session near their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 219.75 points or 0.8 percent to 29,263.48, the Nasdaq fell 49.74 points or 0.4 percent to 11,854.97 and the S&P 500 dropped 24.33 points or 0.7 percent to 3,557.54.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.1, while it was up 0.27 in the previous month.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for November will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 55.6, while it grew 55.5 in October. Two-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese stocks climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 36.76 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,414.49, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 34.66 points, or 0.13 percent, at 26,486.20.



The Japanese market was closed for the Labor Thanksgiving Day.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 22.40 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,561.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 32.10 points, or 0.48 percent, at 6,772.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is gaining 57.04 points or 0.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 4.35 points or 0.07 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 32.08 points or 0.30 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.31 percent.



