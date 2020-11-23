Sanoma Corp: Invitation to Sanoma's Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 23 November 2020 at 15:00 EET
Invitation to Sanoma's Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its virtual Capital Markets Day 2020.
Date:Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Time: 14:00 - approx. 16:00 EET
Webcast:https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-cmd
During the event the management will provide you with an update on the strategy and financial performance of Sanoma Group and its two businesses, Learning and Media Finland. Presentations will be given by all members of Sanoma's Executive Management Team: Susan Duinhoven (President & CEO), Markus Holm (CFO & COO), Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning) and Pia Kalsta (CEO, Sanoma Media Finland).
The presentations will be held in English. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions through the webcast platform. Presentation material will be available on Sanoma's website at Sanoma.com/investors at the beginning of the event and there will be recordings of the webcast after the event.
For more information, please contact Sanoma Investor Relations:
- by email ir@sanoma.com (mailto:ir@sanoma.com)
- by phone Sanna Sandvall, Financial Communications Manager, +358 40 7600 794
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.