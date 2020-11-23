Sanoma Corp: Invitation to Sanoma's Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 23 November 2020 at 15:00 EET

Invitation to Sanoma's Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its virtual Capital Markets Day 2020.

Date:Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Time: 14:00 - approx. 16:00 EET

Webcast: https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-cmd

During the event the management will provide you with an update on the strategy and financial performance of Sanoma Group and its two businesses, Learning and Media Finland. Presentations will be given by all members of Sanoma's Executive Management Team: Susan Duinhoven (President & CEO), Markus Holm (CFO & COO), Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning) and Pia Kalsta (CEO, Sanoma Media Finland).

The presentations will be held in English. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can post questions through the webcast platform. Presentation material will be available on Sanoma's website at Sanoma.com/investors at the beginning of the event and there will be recordings of the webcast after the event.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our virtual Capital Markets Day 2020.

Susan Duinhoven

President & CEO

For more information, please contact Sanoma Investor Relations:

by email ir@sanoma.com (mailto:ir@sanoma.com)

(mailto:ir@sanoma.com) by phone Sanna Sandvall, Financial Communications Manager, +358 40 7600 794

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.