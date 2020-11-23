Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks Barrier Network Grows in Florida

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID).

Easi-Set Worldwide, precast concrete product licensor and subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licensed producer announcement.

Easi-Set announced the expansion of one of its current J-J Hooks licensed producers into an established market area. After the successful launch of Mack Industries J-J Hooks highway safety barrier production in their Michigan based precast concrete plants last year, they have added an additional license for their facility in Florida.

"Mack is doing everything right in their roll out of this product. Their level of commitment to this opportunity has been impressive," said Art Miles, president of Easi-Set. "This move will add needed capacity to our expanding Florida market."

As one of the country's most experienced precasters Mack offers both ready-mix concrete and a broad range of precast concrete products from utility to road construction and building products from nine locations covering the Eastern U.S. from Michigan to Florida. Their 87 years of experience along with both PCI and NPCA plant certifications provide customers a reliable purchasing source.

J-J Hooks is proving itself to be a natural extension of Mack Industries product line for their road contracting clientele. Their Astatula, Florida plant is centrally located, easily serving the entire state.

About J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful connection design with well over 15 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 tested and are available from over 40 producers.

Discover more about J-J Hooks and its network of precast concrete licensed producers by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

