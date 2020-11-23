Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Durchbruchsmeldung"! Kommt heute noch ein richtiger Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLHS ISIN: US40637H1095 Ticker-Symbol: RV7 
Tradegate
23.11.20
15:24 Uhr
34,250 Euro
+0,970
+2,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,89034,03018:20
33,89034,02018:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC34,250+2,91 %
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC59,50+0,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.