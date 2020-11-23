Discusses Recent High-Grade Gold Results up to 320 g/t Gold at Golden Culvert

Also Announces CEO Interview with David Morgan

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTC Pink: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting its latest sampling results at the Yukon Geoscience Forum on November 25th. In its previous press release of November 17th, the Company reported 93 surface float-train samples grading between <0.01 g/t to 320 g/t gold and averaging 13.27 g/t gold uncapped, (8.82 g/t Au capped at 83.8 g/t Au), along a kilometre of strike and across 100 metres of width. The latest program highlighted multiple parallel gold-bearing quartz "float-trains" linking mineralized outcrop and trenches grading up to 95 g/t gold over 1.5m within 24.41 g/t gold over 6m, and overlying drill intercepts up to 60.1 g/t gold over 0.9m within 2.53 g/t Au over 33.1m.

The Yukon Geoscience Virtual Conference can be attended on-line through the following link at https://yukongeoscience.ca/ . President and Chief executive officer R. Kim Tyler will be speaking at 2:20pm Yukon time, (4:20 pm Eastern time), on November 25th, 2020

The Company would also like to make investors aware of a recent interview with R. Kim Tyler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratabound by David Morgan, of the Morgan Report. The report can be viewed at:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_s9jwr5xe/David-Morgan-of-the-Morgan-Report-interviews-R-Kim-Tyler-President-and-CEO-of-Stratabound-Minerals

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a fully-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

