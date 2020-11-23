Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 23
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 20 November 2020 was 323.64p (ex income) 326.24p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
23 November 2020
