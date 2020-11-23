Prometheum Acquires Registered Broker-Dealer and Receives Transfer Agent Approval from the SEC

Forges Ahead in Quest to Build the First Compliant Blockchain for Digital Asset Securities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Prometheum (www.prometheum.com), a FINRA and SEC regulated end-to-end blockchain ecosystem for the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities, today announced its acquisition of a licensed broker-dealer authorized to offer securities to the public via different capital-raising regulations including Reg A+. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, and the terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Additionally, Prometheum announces its recent approval of its wholly-owned transfer agent, Spark Transfer Services Inc. With these two milestones, Prometheum forges ahead in its quest to build the first compliant blockchain ecosystem for digital asset securities.

Founded by top Wall Street securities attorneys, Prometheum has successfully leveraged its deep expertise in regulation and securities to create compliant blockchain innovation for issuers, retail investors, and financial professionals. Today's acquisition announcement of a registered broker-dealer furthers Prometheum's reach, offering retail (non-accredited), accredited investors, and institutions the opportunity to invest in digital asset offerings and enabling blockchain-based companies to raise capital compliantly through Prometheum's proprietary issuance platform. Capital formation is vital for the new generation of blockchain native companies to grow and advance distributed ledger technology. With the acquisition, Prometheum will have the ability to offer companies multiple capital raising avenues through the issuance and distribution of compliant digital asset securities.

With the approval of Prometheum's transfer agent, Spark Transfer Services Inc., Prometheum adds to its growing suite of blockchain compatible services for investors and institutions. Companies that issue digital asset securities on Prometheum's offering platform will now have the option to use Spark Transfer Services. Transfer agent services go hand in hand with issuing securities. Companies who raise capital compliantly via a registration or an exemption must report transactions and ownership records related to their securities to the SEC through an SEC-registered transfer agent.

"We are proud to announce our major steps forward in establishing the first compliant blockchain ecosystem for digital asset securities," said Prometheum Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. "We founded Prometheum three and a half years ago on the belief that Federal Securities Laws are proper and the most complete framework to advance the digital asset securities market. We have remained steadfast in our vision of creating a compliant ecosystem that enables investors to integrate and invest in digital assets seamlessly. Our continued progress is a testament to the hard work of our team and our approach to leveraging the Federal Securities Laws and structure of the financial services industry to allow any investors to participate in the digital asset universe."

Prometheum has updated its Regulation A+ offering to reflect its recent advances in technology and acquisitions, including the licensed broker-dealer acquisition and Spark Transfer Services, as well as key hires and related business processes as it nears SEC qualification. For more information, please contact contact@prometheum.com.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for compliant digital assets. Digital asset securities are born and traded on the network, where the Prometheum blockchain tracks transactions for secure clearing and settlement within 24 hours.

About Spark Transfer Services Inc.

Spark Transfer Services is an SEC registered transfer agent that aims to use blockchain technology to generate reports and perform other transfer agent services.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclaimer

The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

You may obtain a copy of the Preliminary Offering Circular and the offering statement in which such Preliminary Offering Circular was filed with the SEC by visiting: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Prometheum&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

Leadership

Aaron Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO

Benjamin Kaplan, Founder and Co-CEO

CONTACT:

Jacque Silva

Caliber Corporate Advisers

917.880.2464

jacqueline@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Prometheum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617749/Prometheum-Acquires-Registered-Broker-Dealer-and-Receives-Transfer-Agent-Approval-from-the-SEC