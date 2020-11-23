Brian Hynes Featured in Exclusive Online Interview with IdeaMensch

Brian Hynes isn't your typical entrepreneur. Having practiced law for over twenty-two years, Brian Hynes put it all on the line in 2018 to focus on his finance businesses. Featured in an exclusive interview with IdeaMensch, Brian Hynes reveals some of his top secrets behind his continuous professional success.

While Brian was still practicing law, he founded several speciality finance companies including Vendor Assistance Program, LLC (VAP), MuniBuy LLC, Bluestone Capital Markets and Blue Stone Finance. Based in a belief that maintaining good relationships and strong people skills can help you grow your business, Brian Hynes successfully purchased over $6 billion of sovereign and government receivables. As the Founder and Manager of each entity, Brian Hynes credits his success to staying open minded and listening to multiple perspectives.

Another secret to Brian Hynes' success? Waking up early. "My day always starts by 5am. I usually read, workout and prep for the day. Once 9am hits, I'm on the phone all day." When outlining a habit that makes Brian more productive as an entrepreneur, he explained that you shouldn't listen to the critics. Brian Hynes understands that not everyone you meet is going to believe in your idea, but "you have to believe in what you are doing. If you don't really believe in what you're doing, then something new is never going to get done."

Brian Hynes explained that his mistakes are what have made him who he is today: "I tried to launch a hedge fund-of-funds in 2008. It was horrible timing and a venture that effectively bankrupted me. I didn't let this failure define me. Rather I picked myself up and looked into what existing problem I could find a solution for. This is the foundation for every successful entrepreneur."

Lastly, the interview ties up with a particularly relevant piece of advice for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic: "During moments of crisis, chaos or storm, I always maintain that 'everything will be fine.'"

About Brian Hynes

Brian Hynes earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and his law degree from Loyola University Chicago. After practicing law for twenty-two years, Brian has now re-directed his focus to finding success in the financial landscape.

While practicing law, Brian founded various specialty finance companies including Vendor Assistance Program, LLC (VAP), MuniBuy, LLC, Bluestone Capital Markets and Blue Stone Finance. Collectively those companies have purchased over $6B of sovereign, government receivables.

