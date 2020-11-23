The electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow by USD 44.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus significantly affected the automotive industry as well as the sales of EVs. This resulted in a reduction in the demand for EV batteries in the short-term. However, with conditions getting back to normal and automakers resuming their operations, the demand for EV batteries is expected to pick up the pace and drive the market growth.
The advances in EV battery and associated technologies is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Several automotive companies are partnering with battery manufacturers to jointly develop batteries with enhanced features such as high charging rates and low battery leakage risks. Besides, significant developments in EV charging infrastructure will also influence the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries might hamper growth.
Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the lithium-ion battery segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of lithium-ion batteries in EV applications.
Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 66% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the initiatives undertaken by governments to encourage the adoption of EVs and the increasing inclination toward R&D to enhance available technologies to promote such vehicles.
China and Japan are the key markets for electric vehicle batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- A123 Systems LLC
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
