Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a world leader in developing and bringing electromagnetic radiation protection (EMR) products to market, today announced the launch of "LIFETUNE", a revolutionary new line of EMR protection offerings that are optimized for and compatible with 5G. The new Aires devices are available at a variety of affordable price points according to the degree of radiation they are designed to modulate and include a first-of-its-kind offering for pet owners in response to extremely high consumer demand.

The 5G compatible LIFETUNE line, which is available for sale and shipping worldwide today from the www.airestech.com e-commerce website, rounds out the Company's existing AIRESTECH brand offerings, targeting a total addressable market that is expected to include 17 billion connected devices in 2020 alone with projected growth to 41.6 billion by 20251.

The new brand includes the following products, all of which use proprietary 5G optimized EMR Modulation Technology to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation:

LIFETUNE Device ($79.95) - EMR Modulation Technology for data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and more.





LIFTEUNE Pet ($199.95) - Protects pets from EMR emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog; durable, waterproof and available for all pet sizes.





LIFETUNE Personal ($329.95) - For personal protection from nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog.





LIFETUNE Room ($399.95) - For protection from EMR emitted by data-transmitting devices found in any home, office or vehicle.

Notably, Aires has tapped the rapidly growing pet industry with its new LIFETUNE brand. Developed for cat and dog owners, the LIFETUNE Pet EMR Modulation Technology is available as a collar device and is designed to protect pets from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation and EMR smog. Aires estimates that there are 85+ million pets in North America alone and the Company is excited to provide a new pet-specific product to service a very large new market of potential EMR protection customers.

"Aires is beyond excited by the launch of our new LIFETUNE 5G compatible brand, and in particular we are eager to tap into the massive pet industry, which has grown exponentially in recent years - a trend we expect to continue," said Dimitry Serov, President and CEO. "From the Company's very inception, there have been constant inquiries from pet owners seeking an EMR protection option for their pets, and we now offer a dedicated solution to this demand. It has been estimated that in countries such as Japan and South Korea the number of pets even outnumber children, so we are thrilled to access a market with such boundless potential."

Aires anticipates that the new line of 5G product offerings will improve its gross margins as the Company's consistently increasing sales show that a pre-existing consumer demand is already present throughout the world.

"The USA alone represents a very large market for us with over 300 million cell phones-and many other millions electronic devices-in the country. In addition, Aires is planning to launch this complete line of products in the European Union and other countries all around the world," Mr. Serov commented. "We look to begin sales of our 5G product line-up starting this week. With increasing consumer awareness surrounding the possible harmful effects from 5G technology, we anticipate this awareness to translate to strong consumer demand."

[1] Sources: IOT Analytics Research 2018, https://iot-analytics.com/state-of-the-iot-update-q1-q2-2018-number-of-iot-devices-now-7b/; Help Net Security, https://helpnetsecurity.com/2019/06/21/connected-iot-devices-forecast/

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name "Airestech" for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The company has been aggressively building out their ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day, as well as recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020). With the launch of 5G networks around the world this year, we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution. www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

