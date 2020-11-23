Standard Life UK Smaller Companies (SLS) manager Harry Nimmo is very bullish on the outlook for UK small-cap stocks, with the proviso that Brexit presents a near-term risk. He notes that despite current challenges due to the coronavirus, many companies are trading above expectations and there are now only a handful of SLS's portfolio companies that are not paying dividends. The manager is comfortable with the trust's ability to maintain its own dividend payments and is hopeful its valuation will improve given its very strong performance record. SLS's NAV has outperformed its benchmark over the last one, three, five and 10 years; however, Nimmo cautions that given the trust's focus on quality businesses, if there is a cyclical recovery in the UK market with a 'dash for trash', SLS is likely to underperform during this period.

