The lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. The imposition of lockdowns in Southeast Asia resulted in a steep decline in electricity demand and oversupply of domestic power. This significantly affected the sales of lead-acid batteries. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth after the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increasing deployment of microgrids is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Microgrids are more resilient to natural calamities compared to traditional grids. They are capable of providing power to limited geography when the main grid fails. Besides, a major portion of rural and remote areas in Southeast Asia is still deprived of access to electricity. Through microgrids, utility companies able to provide electricity to these areas. The ongoing deployment of microgrids is increasing the demand for lead-acid batteries in Southeast Asia, thereby driving the market growth. However, factors such as li-ion batteries continue to grow in popularity of use will hamper the market growth.

Lead-acid Battery Market: Type Landscape

Based on the application, the VRLA segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 25% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for sealed maintenance batteries in the developing countries, the rising usage of UPS, and the increasing sales of golf carts are driving the growth of the segment.

Lead-acid Battery Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the automotive segment led the market in 2019. The increase in domestic automotive production in Southeast Asian economies is crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Companies Covered:

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

PT Selatan Jadi Jaya

PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

