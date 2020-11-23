The lead-acid battery market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. The imposition of lockdowns in Southeast Asia resulted in a steep decline in electricity demand and oversupply of domestic power. This significantly affected the sales of lead-acid batteries. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth after the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increasing deployment of microgrids is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Microgrids are more resilient to natural calamities compared to traditional grids. They are capable of providing power to limited geography when the main grid fails. Besides, a major portion of rural and remote areas in Southeast Asia is still deprived of access to electricity. Through microgrids, utility companies able to provide electricity to these areas. The ongoing deployment of microgrids is increasing the demand for lead-acid batteries in Southeast Asia, thereby driving the market growth. However, factors such as li-ion batteries continue to grow in popularity of use will hamper the market growth.
Lead-acid Battery Market: Type Landscape
Based on the application, the VRLA segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 25% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this segment. Factors such as the increasing demand for sealed maintenance batteries in the developing countries, the rising usage of UPS, and the increasing sales of golf carts are driving the growth of the segment.
Lead-acid Battery Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the automotive segment led the market in 2019. The increase in domestic automotive production in Southeast Asian economies is crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
Companies Covered:
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- PT Selatan Jadi Jaya
- PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stationary Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- VRLA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- FLA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Thailand Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Malaysia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Indonesia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Singapore Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of South-East Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
