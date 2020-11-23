Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

|Bid date, 2020-11-25
|Bid Date
|2020-11-25
|Bid times
|14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Offerent Amount
|USD 10 billion
|Maximum Permitted Volume of Bids
|USD 4 billion from an individual institution
|Settlement Date
|2020-11-30
|Minimum Permitted Bid Volume
|100 USD million per bid
|Maximum Allocation
|40 per cent of the Offerend amount
|Allocation time
|No later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Maturity Date
|2021-02-22
|Maximum Number of Bids
|10 per individual institution
|Lowest Interest Supplement
|0,25 percentage points
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
Stockholm, 2020-11-23
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de