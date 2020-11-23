PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Result of First General Meeting

23 November 2020

PGIT Securities 2020 plc (the "Company")

Result of First General Meeting

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the special resolutions proposed at the First General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, approving the reclassification of the ZDP Shares into Reclassified Shares, the amendment of the Company's articles of association and implementation of the Scheme, were unanimously passed.

Accordingly, an application will be made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing in respect of the 24,073,337 Existing ZDP Shares to be amended to reflect the reclassification of the Existing ZDP Shares as Reclassified Shares with "A" rights ("ZDP A Shares") and "B" rights ("ZDP B Shares") - A Shares being those with rights to New ZDP Shares in PMGR Securities 2025 plc and B Shares with rights to cash. Upon reclassification, the Reclassified Shares will comprise 8,648,877 ZDP A Shares and 15,424,460 ZDP B Shares. It is expected that the amendment will become effective and dealings in Reclassified Shares will commence with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2020.

The Official List will be amended to reflect the Reclassified Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2020. The ISIN of the A Shares will be GB00BN7CH425 and the ISIN of the B Shares will be GB00BN7CH532 and the TIDMs will be PGIA and PGIB respectively.

Applications will also be made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange to suspend the listing of the Reclassified Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

The Scheme remains conditional on the passing of the special resolutions at the Second General Meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

The amended articles of association of the Company and copies of the special resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular published on 3 November 2020.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)