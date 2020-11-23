Both of Carr's Group's divisions have continued to operate throughout the coronavirus lockdowns as they serve key markets. While adjusted PBT was 17% lower year-on-year during FY20 because of an unseasonably mild winter in the UK and delays in engineering contracts, a pick-up in US cattle prices at the year-end helped deliver a full-year result ahead of our estimates, which were revised down in March.

