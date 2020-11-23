Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Announces Speaker Lineup for 2021 Virtual Executive Forum

Virtual Event to Provide High-Level Discussion and Educational Sessions for Third Party and Benefit Administrator Executive Leadership

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2021 Executive Forum to be held virtually February 8-10, 2021. The premier event will gather third party and benefit administrator executive leadership together for the first time virtually to focus on educational sessions across the theme of "Adapting, Responding and Reconnecting in the New Normal."

"On the heels of our first-ever virtual event in July 2020 - which was also our most attended conference to date - HCAA has been working hard to reimagine what the virtual conference experience can, and should, be for our membership and sponsors," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "It's a monumental time within the self-funding industry as so many political forces are at work on the horizon. Although, we greatly look forward to the opportunity when we can safely gather in person for our events, we are confident this virtual Executive Forum will be a worthwhile and enjoyable event at a time when so many can be having virtual event fatigue."

The event will include three half-day sessions to include a series of high-level content areas across a broad range of topics within the current and future state of self-funding. Opening Day 1 of the conference sessions will begin with the keynote, "Just One Percent In: The Forces Shaping the Next Economy," from Nancy Giordano, Founder of Play Big Inc. as she discusses how we are standing on the front end of an astronomical shift in how the world will work. Her session will examine what is on the horizon and what opportunities we have for reinvention.

In addition to a number of networking sessions and receptions, Ernie Clevenger, president of CareHere, LLC and publisher of MyHealthGuide, will emcee the event, introducing an educational lineup of industry expert speakers covering the following general topics:

Why are Pharmaceutical Rebates Now Being Administered Out of Switzerland? - Rob Shelley, Founding Partner of Leaf Health

- Rob Shelley, Founding Partner of Leaf Health The Accelerating Drive Toward Health Care Value - Brian Klepper, Principal, Worksite Health Advisors, EVP, The Validation Institute

- Brian Klepper, Principal, Worksite Health Advisors, EVP, The Validation Institute COVID-19: No More Excuses (Panel) - Rich Roge, President of Delta Health Systems and Brooks Goodison, President, Diversified Group

- Rich Roge, President of Delta Health Systems and Brooks Goodison, President, Diversified Group Are There Limits to Telehealth? Would you Consider Tele-surgery? - Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, BEM, Founder of Proximie

- Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, BEM, Founder of Proximie 'Hobservations' - A Chat with Hobson Carroll - Hobson Carroll, President, MedRisk Actuarial Services, Inc. and Steve Rasnick, President, Self Insured Plans, a 90 Degree Benefits Company

- Hobson Carroll, President, MedRisk Actuarial Services, Inc. and Steve Rasnick, President, Self Insured Plans, a 90 Degree Benefits Company From Battlefield to COVID-19 Emergency Room: Leadership Under Pressure - Dr. Sudip Bose, Bronze Star Recipient for Serving One of the Longest Combat Tours by a Physician since World War II; Leading Emergency Physician; and Nationally Recognized Media Health Correspondent

- Dr. Sudip Bose, Bronze Star Recipient for Serving One of the Longest Combat Tours by a Physician since World War II; Leading Emergency Physician; and Nationally Recognized Media Health Correspondent Finding the Silver Lining: How to Emerge from COVID-19 with an Improved Approach to Mental Health and Addiction - Sam Arsenault, Chief Quality Officer for Confidant Health

- Sam Arsenault, Chief Quality Officer for Confidant Health Election 2020…The Aftermath - Sal Nuzzo, CPN, The James Madison Institute

Also new to this event, will be Speaker Breakout Rooms where attendees can intimately gather for a "backstage" type conversation with each session's speakers following their session to ask individual or follow-up questions.

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the 2021 Executive Forum. Early-bird registration discounts are available through December 15, 2020. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

