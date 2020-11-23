Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2020) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com) ("the Company"), a holding company building a leading portfolio of beverage brands, is pleased to announce that as of today, the Company is trading on OTC Markets' OTCQB tier having met Eligibility, Reporting, Corporate Governance and Verification Requirements.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Splash CEO Robert Nistico comments, "This was a top priority for our company. The OTCQB offers investors increased transparency and overall accessibility and is conducive to additional market opportunities toward building shareholder value. We believe this also positions us to begin initiatives toward up-listing to a senior exchange as we continue to cultivate existing brands and execute our strategy to acquire additional impactful beverage brands and concepts."

Splash Beverage Group Inc

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/68762_4a751fa04494cbd9_002full.jpg

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/68762_4a751fa04494cbd9_003full.jpg

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave, 80 proof naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.

INDUSTRY NOTE: The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

The worldwide market for Tequila is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million USD in 2024, from 4660 million USD in 2019, according to a New Research study - 360ResearchReports.





TapouT -Balanced Performance Drink

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/68762_4a751fa04494cbd9_004full.jpg

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT beverages include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

