The "UK Payments Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Payments Report 2020, is the latest report based on the UK Payments Report (UKPIC).

This report in particular, covers the key findings from an twice a year survey of 2000 plus consumers. Respondents are a nationally representative sample of the banking population.

It includes insights on a diverse range of payments related topics such as the battle for front of wallet credit vs debit, mobile payments, online payment behaviours, Buy Now Pay Later.

The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on consumer sentiment and payments behaviour. Some key questions answered in this section include:

Companies Mentioned

Nationwide

Halifax

Barclays

Santander

HSBC

NatWest

Lloyds Bank

Coventry Building Society

First Direct

Virgin Money

TSB Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland

The Co-operative Bank

YBS Group

Skipton Building Society

Bank of Scotland

Klarna

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

