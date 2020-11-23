The battery market in the telecommunication industry is expected to grow by USD 4.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. The report estimates the market to have a negative impact in the short term due to the spread of COVID-19. However, the market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in 5G technologies and a fall in the prices of 4G-capable smartphones.

Factors such as the increase in power consumption, the rising focus on green telecom towers, and the rise in data usage are propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the economics of fuel cell solutions for telecom towers, the decline in diesel prices, and lead pollution and stringent laws might restrict the market growth.

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the lead-acid battery segment in 2019. Vendors in the market are focusing on improving efficiency and overcome technical drawbacks associated with slow charging, maintenance requirement, and short lifecycles. This is resulting in increased sales, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market is led by the high investments in 4G infrastructure driven by an increase in the number of subscribers for telecom operators.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

