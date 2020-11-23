The wind tower market is expected to grow by USD 6.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. Governments across the world imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This resulted in a partial or complete shutdown of manufacturing activities in the short term, which significantly affected the market demand. However, the market is expected to recover and post healthy growth as many companies are resuming their operations and things are getting back to normal. In addition, many governments worldwide are making significant investments in the installation of wind power systems, which is creating a significant rise in demand for wind towers globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005800/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Tower Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis including COVID-19 impact, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The increasing demand for heightened wind towers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The wind blows more steadily in higher altitudes. Also, high-altitude wind towers produce more power from a single wind turbine, thereby reducing the total number of turbines needed in a wind farm. Hence, significant investments are being made in the development and installation of heightened wind towers. Besides, increasing government support for wind energy projects is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/wind-tower-market-industry-analysis

Wind Tower Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the tubular steel towers segment in 2019. Tubular steel towers are considered the most economical solution and a proven concept of having a short installation time. This is one of the key factors driving the segment growth.

Wind Tower Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 56% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increasing investments in airborne wind turbines.

China and India are the key markets for the wind tower market in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the wind tower market size.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Global wind turbine monitoring systems market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Global wind turbine gearbox market is segmented by type (new and replacement) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Acciona SA

Arcosa Inc.

Broadwind Energy Inc.

CS WIND Corp.

ENERCON GmbH

Nordex SE

Valmont Industries Inc.

Vestas Wind System AS

Windar Renovables

Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Tubular steel towers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Concrete towers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other towers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acciona SA

Arcosa Inc.

Broadwind Energy Inc.

CS WIND Corp.

ENERCON GmbH

Nordex SE

Valmont Industries Inc.

Vestas Wind System AS

Windar Renovables

Xinjiang Goldwind Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005800/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/