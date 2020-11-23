GrAI Matter Labs, a pioneer of brain inspired ultra-low latency computing, today announced its latest financing round of $14 million. The round was led by iBionext, joined by all existing investors and newly welcomed Bpifrance through the Future Investment Program and Celeste Management. The company will utilize the funds to accelerate design and market launch of its first GrAI full-stack AI system-on-chip platform, to deliver on customer needs at the edge.

GrAI Matter Labs' programmable NeuronFlow technology enables industry-leading inference latency efficiently more than an order of magnitude better than competing solutions. Its current accelerator chip GrAI One and the GrAI One HDK are available for product evaluation and application programming. The upcoming GrAI full-stack AI system-on-chip platform will drive a significant step in visual inference capabilities in robotics, industrial automation, AR/VR and surveillance products and markets.

"Securing this funding round is a testament to our breakthrough innovation and market potential. We are excited to bring the fastest AI per Watt to every device on the edge," said Ingolf Held, CEO of GrAI Matter Labs. "This funding will help us to partner with application specialists and integrators, and to deliver best-in-class visual inference performance, system-on-chip platforms and end-to-end applications to our customers."

"GrAI Matter Labs has demonstrated a unique architecture capability with NeuronFlow and GrAI One an industry first silicon compute and machine learning architecture based on learnings from biology and the human brain," said Bernard Gilly, Chairman of iBionext. "We are thrilled with the prospects of GrAI Matter Labs and look forward to grow the company to become a major success."

"GrAI Matter Labs has established a technology leadership position within the rapidly emerging edge computing market," said Dimitri Boulanger, CEO of Celeste Management. "We expect the company to develop into a leading AI computing platform supplier across segments of this market, which is set to grow to billions of dollars over the coming years."

"The market for edge AI inferencing is the most active segment of the AI chip market. GML has developed several innovations that combined have produced an outstanding AI accelerator," said Michael Azoff, Chief Analyst, Kisaco Research. "It is exploiting sparsity (spatial and temporal) in the input data that is the stand-out approach taken by GML."

About GrAI Matter Labs

GML's mission is to bring fastest edge AI per Watt for sensor analytics and machine learning to every device on the edge. GrAI Matter Labs has offices in Paris France, in Eindhoven The Netherlands and in San Jose Silicon Valley. It is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers, and is backed by leading investors including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners and 3T Finance. For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

