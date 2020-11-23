The global biostimulants market size is expected to grow by USD 2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Demand for organic food is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

There is a high preference for organic foods across the globe as they are safer, nutritious, and rich in antioxidants. The increased consumer interest in organic food products is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices that rely on natural agricultural methods, such as crop rotations, animal manure, and green manure. This has led to an increase in the usage of biostimulants in the form of vermicompost, composted urban waste, protein hydrolysate, and chitin derivatives for the cultivation of organic plants and crops. To benefit from the changing consumer demand for organic products, food and beverage manufacturers are also focusing on including ingredients sourced from organic farms. This will significantly influence the growth of the biostimulants market size over the forecast period.

Global Biostimulants Market: Application Landscape

Biostimulants help in improving the metabolic efficiency of plants, facilitate nutrient translocation and assimilation, increase tolerance to abiotic stresses, and enhance quality attributes in plants. Therefore, in the foliar application, biostimulants are sprayed to shoots to promote growth. Moreover, biostimulants are widely used during the cultivation of cut flowers as their chemical concentration is lower than conventional fertilizers. The increasing demand for cut flowers will contribute to the preference of biostimulants in foliar applications. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the soil and seed segment.

Global Biostimulants Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe was the largest market for biostimulants in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing agricultural activities, the rising demand for pastureland, and the growing need for fruits and vegetables in the region will significantly influence the growth of biostimulants market. Hungary, Greece, and the Czech Republic are the critical markets for biostimulants in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Biostimulants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist biostimulants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biostimulants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biostimulants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors

