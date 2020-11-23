Veteran finance executive brings blue-chip institutional experience along with a track record of building infrastructure that serves hundreds of millions of consumers

WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service, today announced the appointment of Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to its board of directors. At Spotify, Paul oversees the company's financial affairs including corporate development, FP&A and treasury. He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley, and has since held senior finance positions at leading institutions across multiple industries, most recently Managing Director at Barclays.

"Paul's experience at blue-chip financial services institutions, combined with his tenure at Spotify where he built a world-class digital infrastructure that serves 320 million consumers in 92 markets globally, brings important new capabilities to our board", said Breon Corcoran, CEO at WorldRemit. "As an independent director, he will also enhance our governance and audit capabilities."

Paul joins as Non-Executive Director and Head of Audit Committee.

"WorldRemit offers an important solution for customers around the world whose digital money transfers are meeting the essential everyday needs of recipients across the globe, especially in the current environment where travel is restricted," said Paul. "I'm excited to work with the WorldRemit team as it expands operations globally."

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,100 people globally.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog WorldRemit's headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.

www.worldremit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006208/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Burke

corpcomms@worldremit.com