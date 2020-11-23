VIP-Media: Determined, Committed, And Focused: The Story Behind Tera Carissa Hodges' Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Tera Carissa Hodges has built her business around empowerment. Whether it be people, brands, ministries, or businesses, Tera's focus is on identifying their story to further reinvent and build it into something great. She offers her services through her media company, LR (Life Redefined).

"My company is all about embracing where you are to get to where you are going through media: social media, traditional media, mainstream media, and faith-based media. It's built around my undergraduate degree; broadcast journalism while other businesses, projects, and professional endeavors are built around my post-undergrad degrees, licenses, and certifications," Tera outlines.

Since she was young, Tera has been writing, and after having her first article professionally published at 16 years old, Tera has always worked in media. After seeing so many people around her, not knowing how to reinvent their lives, brands, and media presence, Tera was quickly propelled to launch her company. Her belief that people should be in charge of their own self-image motivated her to help others find the same clarity.

"Why would you allow a storm, the past, or anything that doesn't positively impact you, define you? These things should never become your identity or the main narrator of your life's path, your ministry, your business, your media presence. I believe that people decide what they do to you. You decide who you choose to become afterwards," Tera says.

Even with a strongly defined self-image, Tera admits that challenges will still come your way. One significant one is the struggle of keeping one's vision clear, even as it changes throughout time.

"While your vision may change or evolve as you go, as long as you're clear on what it is at any time, you can accomplish anything," Tera explains.

Alongside a clear vision, Tera instructs her clients to have a set mindset.

"Your mindset has to be determined, committed, and focused. You may be laughed at, talked about, lied on, misjudged, criticized, or doubted. Despite this, I tell my clients that a person more committed to their vision than they are the opinion of people will accomplish their goals, in spite of, every time," Tera says.

With this in mind, it would seem that Tera would be able to tackle any obstacle that comes her way. In fact, this is not the case - but not for the reason you would expect. In reality, this is because Tera does not frame her challenges as obstacles but rather as opportunities.

"I refuse to acknowledge anything or anybody as an obstacle. That's too much power to give anything or anybody. People may have wanted to become an obstacle. However, I see everything and everybody as an opportunity, or as my faith reminds me, a footstool. The only thing anything or anybody can do for me is elevate me," Tera outlines.

When asked about fear, Tera again has an original approach to a normally very universal topic. To her, fear is equal to research. While some people encounter fear and run, Tera recognizes fear trying to introduce itself to her, and instead of running, she "interviews" it, asking and meditating on why fear has presented itself at this point in time.

"What is it trying to protect me from? What is it trying to talk me out of accomplishing and why? I then use that information to fear proof my vision, my commitment by fortifying it with the information I have gleaned by answering those questions so if anything I "fear" comes up, the solution is already in place," Tera explains.

As is already clear in her philosophies around vision, mindset, and fear, Tera is a truly original thinker. While this allows her to stay true to herself, this also helps her business, as she's able to offer original and targeted services to her clients.

"I keep being original. I let competitors choose to imitate myself--and others, to their own detriment. As long as you are copying me, you'll always be behind me, waiting on my next move. It's innovators who make history, not knock-offs," Tera says.

This December, Tera is excited to be launching her new project, House of Carissa. Be sure to check it out online, as well as her media company, LR (Life Redefined) Global Media Group.

