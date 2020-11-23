Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

ALTANA AG, Asahi Kasei Corp. and BASF SE will emerge as major aluminum pigment market participants during 2020-2024

The aluminum pigment market is expected to grow by USD 177.59 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the aluminum pigment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Global Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024

The aluminum pigment market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aluminum Pigment Market Participants:

ALTANA AG

ALTANA AG operates business under various segments such as BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA. The company offers aluminum pigments through its division, ECKART, which are used in the paints and coatings industry, the graphic arts, plastics, aerated concrete and cosmetics industries.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates business under eight segments which include Critical Care, Health Care, Construction Materials, Fibers, Homes, Electronics, Chemicals, and others. The company offers advanced aluminum pigments, which are used in automotive, coatings, packaging, consumer electronics, and other end-user industries.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates business under various segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition care, agricultural solutions, and others. The company offers Metasheen vacuum-metallized aluminum pigments, which provides high-quality and high value-added coating effects for a variety of end-use applications, such as automotive paints and coatings.

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aluminum pigment market is segmented as below:

Application Paints and Coatings Plastics Printing Inks Personal Care Products Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The aluminum pigment market is driven by demand for aluminum pigment in the automotive sector. In addition, other factors such as emergence of aluminum pigments with low VOC are expected to trigger the aluminum pigment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

