Jim Feldkamp: James Feldkamp Discusses Cyber Security in the Stay at Home Economy

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / James Feldkamp is a cybersecurity expert who has over 30 years of experience working in the military and the federal government. Here are his tips to stay safe from a cyberattack while you work from home.

James Feldkamp on Cybersecurity and the Stay at Home Economy

The national quarantine and the rise of the stay-at-home economy have led to a massive increase in the amount of legitimate business being done online - which of course has led to an increase in fraudulent activity as well. There has been a spike in phishing attacks, Malspams, and ransomware attacks. These hackers are impersonating businesses and coercing customers or employees into handing over sensitive information. James Feldkamp suggests that anyone working from home should be on high alert for suspicious emails and other communications. Some hackers are easy to spot, and some are not. Some will use broken English, while others will have you convinced that you're speaking to a friend or colleague. James Feldkamp has seen it all and he warns those working from home to be wary of potential dangers.

James Feldkamp on What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Sometimes staying alert isn't enough. Hackers have gotten more sophisticated since the early days of the world wide web and sometimes it can be hard to spot a threat until it's too late. James Feldkamp suggests a holistic approach to cybersecurity. First, you should make sure all your important documents are backed up and your sensitive data is encrypted. You can never be too careful when it comes to your data, especially when it's company information. Through his work with the federal government, James Feldkamp saw how cybercriminals can infiltrate even the most technologically secure databases and gain access to sensitive information. That's why he wants to warn you of the dangers.

The next thing James Feldkamp suggests you update the virus protection on your computer as well as your hardware if necessary. The older your hardware or operating system, the more vulnerable you are to attack. Programmers have come a long way in designing products that are tough to breach, but you won't benefit from the latest technologies unless you have them installed and updated. Older technology is not only easier to infiltrate, but it's also harder to fix if something goes wrong. The last thing you want to do right now is taking your computer to the shop and go days or weeks without it. Upgrading your technology before you are forced to may save you a major headache in the long run.

The cybersecurity threat in the stay-at-home economy is real, but as long as you follow James Feldkamp's advice, you'll have nothing to worry about.

