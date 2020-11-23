The caviar market is expected to grow by USD 534.61 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caviar Market 2020-2024
The increasing demand for luxury foods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high price of caviar will hamper the market growth.
Caviar Market: Product Landscape
The caviar market share growth by the inorganic caviar segment will be significant during the forecast period, primarily owing to the relatively low price of inorganic caviar, when compared with that of organic caviar.
Caviar Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest caviar market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The European Union (EU) is the biggest importer and also one of the largest consumers of caviar globally. The demand for organic caviar is also increasing among consumers in Europe. The ban on sturgeon fishing has led to the growth of sturgeon farms in the region. These factors will significantly drive caviar market growth in this region over the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Italy is one of the key markets for caviar in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Agroittica Lombarda Spa
- California Caviar Co. LLC
- Caviar Blanc
- Caviar de France
- Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd.
- LABEYRIE FINE FOODS SAS
- Russian Caviar House Pte. Ltd.
- SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH
- Sterling Caviar LLC
- The Caviar Co.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inorganic caviar Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic caviar Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Independent retailers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
