The new military heads-up display market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005921/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Heads-up Display (HUD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the military heads-up display market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Integration of Night Vision in HUDs," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

The integration of night vision in HUDs is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Night vision HUD systems are built into military platforms or a soldier's wearable gear. These systems use infrared sensors and synchronize the image from the sensors onto the HUD. This provides a monochromatic and illuminated view of the surroundings of the operator. It also reduces the response time of the operators in a dynamic battlefield by eliminating the need to switch between HUD and night vision system to view the infrared imagery. The adoption of night vision HUD systems is increasing because they enhance the mission capabilities of both military platform operators and dismounted soldiers.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the military heads-up display market size to grow by USD 2.18 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Military Heads-up Display Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The military heads-up display market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 9.38%.

Defense agencies and contractors are coupling wearable military HUD systems with weapon sights and night vision systems.

Such HUD systems are creating new possibilities for dismounted soldiers, which are promoting the growth of the global wearable military HUD market.

The global military heads-up display market share growth by the wearable military HUD will be faster than the growth of the market by the platform-based military HUD segment.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the Americas region.

The modernization of military platforms with advanced HUDs and the focus of the US Army on the development of tactical augmented reality (TAR) HUD will significantly drive the military heads-up display market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from the Americas during the forecast period. The US is the key market for military heads-up display products in the Americas. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market: The military aerial refueling tanker market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market: The military thermal weapon sights market size has the potential to grow by USD 144.75 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Notes:

The military heads-up display market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

The military heads-up display market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and Product (Wearable military HUD and Platform-based military HUD).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005921/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/