The global fly ash market size is expected to grow by USD 18.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The rising construction activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limitations in the use of fly ash will hamper market growth.
The global construction industry is expected to grow by USD 12 trillion during the next few years. The developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Brazil, and Indonesia will witness a significant increase in construction activities due to growth in infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and economic growth. This, in turn, will fuel the fly ash market growth during the forecast period.
Global Fly Ash Market: Type Landscape
The market for Class F fly ash is expected to grow because of its properties in mass concrete and high-strength mixes. It is generally suitable for concreting in summer as it moderates the heat gain during the curing of concrete. The fly ash market share growth by the Class F segment will be significant during 2020-2024.
Global Fly Ash Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest fly ash market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for fly ash in developing economies, such as India, Malaysia, and China owing to the rise in industrialization and construction activities will significantly drive fly ash market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fly ash in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.
- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Boral Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- Charah Solutions Inc.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Salt River Materials Group
- Sephaku Holdings
- Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd
- Titan America LLC
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Portland cement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Road construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fire bricks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Class F Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Class C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.
- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Boral Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- Charah Solutions Inc.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Salt River Materials Group
- Sephaku Holdings
- Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd
- Titan America LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
