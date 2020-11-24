The global fly ash market size is expected to grow by USD 18.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The rising construction activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limitations in the use of fly ash will hamper market growth.

The global construction industry is expected to grow by USD 12 trillion during the next few years. The developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Brazil, and Indonesia will witness a significant increase in construction activities due to growth in infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and economic growth. This, in turn, will fuel the fly ash market growth during the forecast period.

Global Fly Ash Market: Type Landscape

The market for Class F fly ash is expected to grow because of its properties in mass concrete and high-strength mixes. It is generally suitable for concreting in summer as it moderates the heat gain during the curing of concrete. The fly ash market share growth by the Class F segment will be significant during 2020-2024.

Global Fly Ash Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest fly ash market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for fly ash in developing economies, such as India, Malaysia, and China owing to the rise in industrialization and construction activities will significantly drive fly ash market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fly ash in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: The supplementary cementitious materials market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.30 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.

Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

Charah Solutions Inc.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Salt River Materials Group

Sephaku Holdings

Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd

Titan America LLC

