Belarus' telecommunications infrastructure provider, beCloud, has deployed P.I. Works' EXA (Network Automation) and VantagePM (Performance Management) products to transform its nationwide 4G network

beCloud, Belarus' telecommunications infrastructure and service provider, has selected P.I. Works' cutting-edge network management solutions to drive the automation and proactive monitoring of its multi-operator and multi-vendor 4G network.

The deployment has been initiated and will oversee the installation of P.I. Works' next-generation automation and analytics products, EXA and VantagePM, to enable AI-powered network automation for 24/7 optimization across the operator's networks. EXA, which runs on the P.I. Works EVO Platform, will empower beCloud to automatically manage its traffic load, identify cross connection problems without visiting the sites and maximize 4G coverage using existing resources.

VantagePM, on the other hand, will enable beCloud to gauge insights into different operator users, monitor individual operator service quality levels, perform rigorous anomaly detection and implement easy-to-use interactive dashboards. To deliver this, P.I. Works utilizes PLMN (network country and operator codes) level filtering methods to segregate KPIs from different operators and to analyse each operator's network separately. This serves as a fundamental functionality to beCloud, who is the principal provider of LTE Advanced services to all of Belarus mobile operators.

Mikhail Duka, Deputy General Director for Telecommunications at beCloud, said: "As of now, more than 87% of the Belarusian population are enjoying high-speed 4G connectivity, all thanks to our countrywide LTE Advanced infrastructure. We aim to provide top-class customer experience to all nation, and we are confident that our partnership with P.I. Works will be pivotal in achieving our goal, and fundamental to enhancing our service quality while reducing operational efforts through the integration of 24/7, centralized automation."

Djakhongir Siradjev, Engineering Director at P.I. Works, said: "Our ability to cater for beCloud's complex networks today, is a testament to the success of our multi-operator and multi-vendor network management automation products. We strongly believe that our cloud-native EVO Platform with its built-in AI functionality will help to ensure the best customer experience, while maximizing existing investment utilization at minimum operational costs. We envisage that this partnership will serve beCloud's customer experience goals, and therefore we are delighted to be a part of this exciting journey."

