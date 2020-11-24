Fosway Group Names Perceptyx a Strategic Leader In 2020 9-Grid for Talent & People Success

The 2020 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success recognises in the wake of COVID-19, employee engagement has exploded in importance.

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptyx , the leading employee engagement platform, was recently named a Strategic Leader in the annual 9-Grid for Talent & People Success by Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The report provides an independent analysis of the Talent & People Success Solutions Market.

Fosway recently determined that traditional approaches to talent management are no longer sufficient, so have changed this year's 9-Grid to focus on disruptive talent outcomes and people success across the entire organisation. With this refocused 2020 vision, Perceptyx has been recognised as an organization that has a significant impact on the changing HR mandate.

"Fosway identifies in this report what Perceptyx has fostered since its inception: successful employees are engaged employees and engaged employees in turn create success for their organisations," said Danielle Wanderer, CMO at Perceptyx. "Every aspect of the Perceptyx platform, from our philosophy on how best to assess the employee experience, to our dashboards, manager toolkits, actionable insights, action planning tools and nudges, are designed to help remove the barriers to employee's' success. Enabling people success is at the very core of everything that we do, and we are honored that Fosway has recognized this."

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group said, "Recognising specialist providers like Perceptyx on the new 9-Grid is an important part of how we are redefining Talent & People Success away from traditional talent management. Perceptyx has a strong European customer base with continued growth and evolution of its solution. This combination sees it placed as a Strategic Leader in its area of speciality - employee engagement."

This recognition comes as Perceptyx continues to broaden their product offerings globally, with revenue climbing more than 50 percent year-over-year in 2019. Perceptyx now counts close to 20 percent of the Fortune 1000 and over 30 percent of Fortune 100 organisations as clients and is rapidly expanding in Europe. The organisation surveyed over 8 million employees in 2019. Perceptyx clients make rapid data-driven decisions based on this data, which not only impact the well-being of their employees, but also their bottom line.

As client Silvia Elsland, BASF Head of Workforce Analytics, recently noted, "With the work we've done so far with Perceptyx, the foundation is there; everything builds on this. For all change, and especially cultural change, it's a journey; it doesn't happen in a few months. But with the way we are set up with Perceptyx, we are ready for the journey - we're on the path and know which direction to go."

"It is essential for HR to become more analytically driven; the tools are there, and they are more powerful and more accessible every day," continued Wanderer. "Fosway has spent the last 20 years providing insights on the future of HR and next generation HR strategies. Their analysis of vendors in this space is a critical resource for organisations making decisions about innovative HR technology, and we are pleased Perceptyx is a recognized leader."

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee survey and people analytics industry, delivering enterprise-level employee insights to more than 30% of the Fortune 100 today. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx technology makes it easy for managers, HR, or business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations See The Way Forward.

