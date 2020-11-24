Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853020 ISIN: CH0012410517 Ticker-Symbol: BLON 
Lang & Schwarz
23.11.20
22:30 Uhr
149,00 Euro
+1,65
+1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
BALOISE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALOISE HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,10149,9023.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2020 | 07:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemorph AG: Baloise Group Signs Contract to Fulfill IFRS 17 Reporting and Compliance Requirements With Systemorph Solution

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemorph, a leader in data management solutions for insurance and banking, today announced that it signed a contract with Baloise Group to implement and run its IFRS 17 solution for Baloise Group to comply with the new international reporting standard.

The Systemorph IFRS 17 solution includes all group-wide calculation functions required to comply with the accounting standard and will be used by Baloise Group for its IFRS 17 reporting.

Baloise Group chose the Systemorph solution because it delivers an important part in the overall auditable end-to-end reporting process. This easy, transparent, consistent and custom-built solution to meet the specific Baloise Group requirements enhances the collaboration between actuarial, finance and IT departments.

After the implementation phase Systemorph will provide the IFRS 17 solution as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for Baloise Group.

About Systemorph:
Founded in Zurich in 2011 the Swiss-based Systemorph AG is a privately held technology company specialized in building data-driven software solutions for the financial services market. The company streamlines and simplifies management of data-centric functions by providing custom focused solutions with short implementation times and ongoing application management and support during the entire solution lifecycle at unmatched cost in a very customer friendly way.

Contact:
Andreas Grigull
49 177 268 1771
agrigull@systemorph.com


BALOISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.