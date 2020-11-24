Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group: Financial information for 2020 will be published on 15 February 2021

Bonum Bank Plc will publish its financial statements (1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020) on 15 February 2021 by stock exchange release and on the website www.poppankki.fi. Also POP Bank Group will publish its financial statements bulletin (1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020) on 15 February 2021 on the website www.poppankki.fi.



CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Centre coop

Tel. +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc

Tel. +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.poppankki.fi

The POP Bank Group is a Finnish financial group that offers retail banking services to private customers, small companies, agricultural and forestry companies, as well as non-life insurance services to private customers. 23 POP Bank serves nationwide with over 70 branch offices. According to independent EPSI Rating study of Finnish banks, POP Bank has the most satisfied private customers. Bonum Bank Plc, which is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop.



