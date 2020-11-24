Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.11.2020
Kursexplosion: Grande West enthüllt den Vicinity Lightning™-Elektrobus!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2020 | 07:41
Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group: Financial information for 2020 will be published on 15 February 2021

Bonum Bank Plc will publish its financial statements (1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020) on 15 February 2021 by stock exchange release and on the website www.poppankki.fi. Also POP Bank Group will publish its financial statements bulletin (1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020) on 15 February 2021 on the website www.poppankki.fi.

Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group

Further information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Centre coop
Tel. +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc
Tel. +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.poppankki.fi

The POP Bank Group is a Finnish financial group that offers retail banking services to private customers, small companies, agricultural and forestry companies, as well as non-life insurance services to private customers. 23 POP Bank serves nationwide with over 70 branch offices. According to independent EPSI Rating study of Finnish banks, POP Bank has the most satisfied private customers. Bonum Bank Plc, which is the central credit institution of POP Banks and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop.



