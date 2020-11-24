Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Investor Presentation

24 November 2020

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(THE "Company")

Investor Presentation

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is pleased to announce that the Portfolio Management team of Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday, 2nd December at 10:00am.

The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its investment strategy and performance are clearly understood.

• The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

• Questions can be submitted pre-event via your IMC dashboard up to 9am the day before the meeting or any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function. Although the Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

• Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management post-event to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/miton-global-opportunities-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and added to meet the Company will be automatically invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Distribution Team Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281

Email: distribution@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732