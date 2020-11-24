Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

24 November 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2020 on 2 December 2020.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 09.30 a.m. on 2 December 2020.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:



Nigel Szembel nigel@augmentum.vc

+44(0)7802 362088