Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion: Grande West enthüllt den Vicinity Lightning™-Elektrobus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 08:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

PR Newswire

London, November 23

24 November 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2020 on 2 December 2020.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 09.30 a.m. on 2 December 2020.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:


Nigel Szembel nigel@augmentum.vc

+44(0)7802 362088

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.